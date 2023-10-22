Linux 6.6-rc7

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



Things continue to look fairly normal, and there's nothing particularly alarming here.

The _one_ thing I react to is that this rc7 is a bit larger than I'd like it to be. It is certainly on the bigger side of our rc7 releases in the 6,.x series. The only 6.x with a bigger rc7 (in number of commits) was 6.1 - and that one ended up having an rc8 too...

Anyway, while this is all bigger than I'd have liked it to be, if the upcoming week is quiet and normal, this is the last rc and next Sunday will see the final release and then we'll open the merge window for 6.7. I simply am not aware of any issues that would be showstoppers.

We'll see. Please do go give this a good testing, and holler if there are any concerns. Another release candidate is always an option if some last-minute thing comes up,

Linus

Read on