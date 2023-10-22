Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

KDE vs. GNOME: Choosing the Perfect Linux Desktop Experience

posted by Arindam Giri on Oct 22, 2023



In the Linux desktop ecosystem, arguably, the two most prominent players are KDE and GNOME. Both the popular desktop environment is used by millions every day, and they have come a long way. Over the years, both the desktop environment went through direction and design changes for the benefit of users.

If you are new to these two desktops and looking to make an informed choice between these two desktop environments, then this article is for you. We'll explore the key differences between KDE and GNOME, helping you decide which one aligns better with your computing needs.

