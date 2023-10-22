Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
-
Medevel ☛ 38 Open-Source and Free Self-hosted URL Shortner
Open-source and free self-hosted URL shorteners are tools or platforms that are available for anyone to use and modify. They provide the ability to create and manage shortened URLs without relying on external services.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing pglift
Dalibo is proud to announce the general availability of pglift, a framework for deploying and operating PostgreSQL at scale. The project ships with both a command-line interface to manage the life-cycle of your databases and a collection of Ansible modules to drive your infrastructure as code in a production context.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Papers - PGConf India, 2024
Hello,
India PostgreSQL User Group is pleased to announce that PGConf India 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, India on February 28th, 29th and March 1st, 2024.
Call for papers is out now! Please submit your proposal by signing up on https://pgconf.in and following the instructions there. The last date for submission is November 15th, 2023. We would encourage everyone to submit their proposals as early as possible without waiting till the last date.
-
Bootlin ☛ Internships at Bootlin in 2024
Bootlin is happy to announce its list of internship topics for 2024, which are open to students in engineering schools or similar, from France or the European Union. Our internship booklet is in French as most of our interns come from France.