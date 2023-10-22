Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events

Hello,

India PostgreSQL User Group is pleased to announce that PGConf India 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, India on February 28th, 29th and March 1st, 2024.

Call for papers is out now! Please submit your proposal by signing up on https://pgconf.in and following the instructions there. The last date for submission is November 15th, 2023. We would encourage everyone to submit their proposals as early as possible without waiting till the last date.