New YouTube Videos (Over Invidious)

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.