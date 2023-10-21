The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)

THE "Google News" situation has gotten so bad that it is difficult to find Linux news over there and, failing that, RSS feeds become more or less imperative short of Social Control Media, which is mostly time-wasting because of the low signal-to-noise (s/n) ratio.

The Web is changing. It's becoming more closed because some companies try to monopolise everything or funnel people into "webapps"/"apps", not Web sites.

The evolution of the Web is over 30 years in the making; the Open Web is perishing, but it does not mean that the Web as a whole will go away. Whatever replaces "Google News" (I've long called it "Gulag Noise") needs to keep things simple and fast, decentralised and not censored (Social Control Media is all about the censorship by admins or groupthink).

For those who think I'm over-reacting to or exaggerate the effect of layoffs at "Google News", well just wait and see. Google is notorious for shutting down or at least watering down its Web (dis)services. Google sells ads, not news. █