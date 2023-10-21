Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)
THE "Google News" situation has gotten so bad that it is difficult to find Linux news over there and, failing that, RSS feeds become more or less imperative short of Social Control Media, which is mostly time-wasting because of the low signal-to-noise (s/n) ratio.
The Web is changing. It's becoming more closed because some companies try to monopolise everything or funnel people into "webapps"/"apps", not Web sites.
The evolution of the Web is over 30 years in the making; the Open Web is perishing, but it does not mean that the Web as a whole will go away. Whatever replaces "Google News" (I've long called it "Gulag Noise") needs to keep things simple and fast, decentralised and not censored (Social Control Media is all about the censorship by admins or groupthink).
For those who think I'm over-reacting to or exaggerate the effect of layoffs at "Google News", well just wait and see. Google is notorious for shutting down or at least watering down its Web (dis)services. Google sells ads, not news. █