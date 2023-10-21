The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2023



Halloween is fast approaching, so we’re handing out COSMIC treats to all who approach our digital door! These delectable sweets take the form of new features for COSMIC DE, a new desktop environment we’re building for Pop!_OS and other distros. Now take a peek under the mask at the latest progress for COSMIC!

[...]

Here, you can check date and time, wifi and battery statuses, keyboard input language, and switch users. From the login screen you can also restart or power off the computer. Meanwhile, using the gear icon will switch your software session (from Pop!_OS with COSMIC DE to Pop!_OS with KDE, for example).

The login screen defaults to the user that was last logged in. Check it out in this login screen prototype! Jane’s super secure password is: “test”.

The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash.

