Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!
Halloween is fast approaching, so we’re handing out COSMIC treats to all who approach our digital door! These delectable sweets take the form of new features for COSMIC DE, a new desktop environment we’re building for Pop!_OS and other distros. Now take a peek under the mask at the latest progress for COSMIC!
[...]
Here, you can check date and time, wifi and battery statuses, keyboard input language, and switch users. From the login screen you can also restart or power off the computer. Meanwhile, using the gear icon will switch your software session (from Pop!_OS with COSMIC DE to Pop!_OS with KDE, for example).
The login screen defaults to the user that was last logged in. Check it out in this login screen prototype! Jane’s super secure password is: “test”.
The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash.