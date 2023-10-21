Tux Machines

Network Usage Fees: The European Commission Plays Politics with the Global Internet

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

LinuxGizmos.com

CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPU

CPU module taps Allwinner T113-i with HiFi4 DSP

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Ardour 8.1 Open-Source DAW Improves Launchpad Pro Support, Fixes Bugs

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!

COSMIC DE

Halloween is fast approaching, so we’re handing out COSMIC treats to all who approach our digital door! These delectable sweets take the form of new features for COSMIC DE, a new desktop environment we’re building for Pop!_OS and other distros. Now take a peek under the mask at the latest progress for COSMIC!

[...]

Here, you can check date and time, wifi and battery statuses, keyboard input language, and switch users. From the login screen you can also restart or power off the computer. Meanwhile, using the gear icon will switch your software session (from Pop!_OS with COSMIC DE to Pop!_OS with KDE, for example).

The login screen defaults to the user that was last logged in. Check it out in this login screen prototype! Jane’s super secure password is: “test”.

The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash.

GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
Red Hat (IBM): RHEL Alternatives, Fedora CoreOS, OpenShift, and Kubernetes
Links 20/10/2023: A Lot More Censorship and Net Neutrality Milestone
Happy 19th Birthday, Ubuntu
Today is Ubuntu’s 19th birthday
Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
Gnuastro 0.21 released
I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
Linux Desktop Migration Tool
I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
Finally, An Open-Source 8088 BIOS
For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots
This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
More About the PineTime
Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
GNU/Linux is Only Growing
It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
What is HyperOS? Xiaomi’s new Android software explained
What’s Your Ubuntu 24.04 Codename Prediction
A new Ubuntu release cycle is about to get underway which means a new Ubuntu codename is needed
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software vs Openwashing (Linux Foundation)
Education: Software Design, Istio, and More
Many Events for GNU/Linux and Free Software
Canonical/Ubuntu: Codenames, Lock Screens, and Local Communities Council
Security and Windows TCO
openSUSE Board Cautions Against Free Speech Using Its Code of Censorship, SUSE Promotes 'Clown Computing' (Outsourcing)
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, SparkFun, Reverse-Engineering, RISC-V, Retro, and Mor
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Software: Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSD Now
Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe
The Rockchip RK3588 boards come preloaded with a customized Linux system
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Media Encoder
Media Encoder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Stellaris, Vampire Survivors, and More
Countdown to KDE Plasma 6: Release Date Announced
Find out when you can experience KDE Plasma 6, the next-generation Linux desktop environment, and learn about its impressive new features.
Android Leftovers
Google will start scanning for Android malware in real time
LibreWolf is Better Than Firefox
There's a lot of spying, hence the many forks or derivatives, and the roadmap does not look encouraging
We Don't Need One 'Universal' GNU/Linux (But It's What Ruthless Corporations Want)
It is out job, collectively, to ensure communities remain in charge of GNU/Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.8, Linux 6.1.59, and Linux 5.15.136
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.8 kernel
GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
Krita's Artistic Canvas Expands: Now Available on macOS
Krita is now available on the macOS App Store. Unleash your creativity and download Krita today.
Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)
Today in Techrights
ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)
one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter
Security Leftovers
How to Install Fonts in Linux Mint Cinnamon
Elevate your Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop appeal with this tutorial on downloading and installing fonts, making your desktop truly yours.
News Sites Are Dying. Maybe Google News Too Will Die.
It's going to be a cold, cold winter for Google News employees
An Interesting Bluetooth App for Linux Just Appeared!
All things Bluetooth with this brand new app!
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
KDE Snaps, KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma, and KDE Gear
A couple of updates
today's howtos
A New WordPress Showcase and More
Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools
The purpose of this article is to identify the finest open source painting software available for Linux
Microsoft Layoffs, Nokia Layoffs, and Proprietary/Blackbox TCO
LinkedIn, Nokia etc.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Games: 10 Best GNU/Linux Gaming Distributions, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Teclast T45 HD: New tablet with Android, jack, HD display and dual-SIM
Ubuntu: Canonical and NVIDIA/Jetson, Plasma 5.27 LTS in Kubuntu
Krita in Stores — Update
or quite some time now Krita has been available in various app stores
KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Generative AI on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetpack 6 SDK to support multiple OSes
NVIDIA Jetson Orin module and the Jetpack 6 SDK will be released next month (November 2023) with supports for Ubuntu as usual, but also other operating systems and platforms such as Debian, Yocto
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
Kubernetes Leftovers
Programming Programming
Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
Rethinking multi-grain timestamps
Outside paywall now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects/News
GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More
GNU/Linux Versus Windows: 2 New Articles
What is Better to Choose for Programming: Linux or Windows? (and more)
Firefox Focus and "Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox"
Software for GNU/Linux: Authenticator, Uh-Halp, VPNs, and Lynis
4 items that are new
Release of Cockpit 303 and Krita in Stores
today's howtos
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
GNU: poke now available in PTXdist, Texinfo 7.1 and MediaGoblin 0.13.0 released
Some GNU news