The idea of scoping styles has been desired for a long time. The idea is to write CSS without worrying it will apply to more than you want it to. You can solve this in a number of ways. A way to do it without changing any core technology is to use naming. If you name every single element with, say, a unique class name and only style with that, you are successfully scoping. That’s laborious and error-prone done by hand, but various processors can help, like CSS modules.

Core technology can change to help, too. The advent of Web Components and the shadow DOM do style scoping by virtue of an isolated DOM tree anywhere you need it. You could argue that’s heavy-handed for style scoping alone, but it’s cool it exists.