today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ How to Fix the pip "externally-managed-environment" Error on Linux
If you frequently work with Python and recently shifted to Ubuntu 23.04 or Fedora version 38, chances are you came across the "externally-managed-environment" error when installing packages with the Python package manager, pip.
This could be frustrating and quite surprising as this error would never pop up in the older versions of Ubuntu, Fedora, and other distributions. Let's learn what exactly is causing this error and how you can fix it quickly.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Fusion 360 on Linux
If you're into 3D modeling and design, you probably know about Autodesk's Fusion 360. One of the most extensive and popular CAD, CAM, and simulation tools available, Fusion 360 is only available on Windows, macOS, and web browsers. A native Linux version, sadly, doesn't exist yet. But, you can still use Fusion 360 on Linux using a few workarounds. Let's get you started on your Fusion 360 Linux journey.
Linux Journal ☛ Channeling Traffic with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy Server on Debian
In the bustling digital landscape, managing web traffic efficiently is akin to directing a riveting orchestra, with each request hitting the right note at the desired tempo. Central to this symphony is the conductor, the reverse proxy server, ensuring each request reaches its designated section, be it the strings, brass, or percussion, represented by the different servers in a network. Among the maestros of this domain is Nginx, a versatile, high-performance web server famed for its capability as a reverse proxy server. This article dives into the intricacies of setting up Nginx as a reverse proxy server on a Debian system, elucidating each step to empower you with a robust setup ready to handle the crescendo of web requests.
Chris Coyier ☛ Style Scoped
The idea of scoping styles has been desired for a long time. The idea is to write CSS without worrying it will apply to more than you want it to. You can solve this in a number of ways. A way to do it without changing any core technology is to use naming. If you name every single element with, say, a unique class name and only style with that, you are successfully scoping. That’s laborious and error-prone done by hand, but various processors can help, like CSS modules.
Core technology can change to help, too. The advent of Web Components and the shadow DOM do style scoping by virtue of an isolated DOM tree anywhere you need it. You could argue that’s heavy-handed for style scoping alone, but it’s cool it exists.
How to Run a Python Script on a PHP/HTML File (Using 2 Methods)
In this article, you will learn how to run a Python script on a PHP (or even a plain HTML) file using two different methods, along with practical examples.
Earthly ☛ What makes Earthly fast
Earthly makes CI/CD builds faster by reusing computation from previous runs for parts of the build that have not changed. This can be a game changer in terms of developer productivity gained.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Synchronize Local And Remote Directories Using Rsync In Linux
Rsync is a powerful and versatile file copying tool that allows you to synchronize local and remote directories. It can be used to copy files and directories between two machines, or to keep two directories on the same machine in sync.
ID Root ☛ How To Install R Programming Language on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R Programming Language on Fedora 38. In the ever-evolving realm of data analysis, the R programming language has solidified its place as a powerhouse tool.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Debian 12. phpMyAdmin is a vital tool for managing your MySQL or MariaDB databases through a user-friendly web interface. To ensure your system is secure and efficient, it’s crucial to have the latest version of phpMyAdmin installed.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Manjaro. Nmap is a free and open-source network scanning tool that has become the go-to choice for network administrators, security experts, and ethical hackers.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Golang (Go) on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In the dynamic landscape of programming languages, Go, commonly referred to as Golang, emerges as a modern, efficient, and powerful contender. For Debian users, integrating Golang can significantly enhance their software development endeavors.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable BBR in Debian 12, 11 or 10
In pursuing optimal network performance, enabling BBR emerges as a pivotal strategy. For those harnessing the power of Debian systems, the integration of BBR can significantly elevate network efficiency.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Open VMware Tools on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In virtualization, Open VM Tools emerges as an indispensable suite of open-source utilities designed to optimize virtual machine operations. For those leveraging Debian systems in virtual environments, mainly Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, the integration of Open VM Tools can significantly enhance performance and manageability.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Contrib and Non-Free on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Debian, a leading Linux distribution, is renowned for its commitment to free software. However, users often need access to additional software packages unavailable in the default main repository. This guide will detail how to enable Contrib and Non-Free on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, expanding your software access horizons.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.8 on Debian Linux 12, 11 or 10
In the ever-evolving landscape of programming languages, Python 3.8 marked a pivotal juncture, bringing forth a slew of enhancements and features.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UNRAR on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Unrar is a pivotal tool for handling RAR archive files in archive management. For Debian users, the significance of this utility is undeniable. This guide will show how to install UNRAR on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, ensuring seamless archive extraction and management.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Rust emerges as a frontrunner in modern programming languages, renowned for emphasizing safety, concurrency, and efficiency. For Debian users, integrating Rust can significantly elevate their software development endeavors.
Own HowTo ☛ How to check apache version
Apache is a free and open source web server, it is written in c and it's one of the most popular web servers.
Linux Hint ☛ Chapter 4: The 6502 Microprocessor Assembly Language Tutorial
Comprehensive tutorial on the concept of the 6502 microprocessor assembly language and on how to properly execute it along with example illustrations.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Navigating remote access tools, TeamViewer emerges as a frontrunner, offering versatility and reliability. For Debian enthusiasts, integrating TeamViewer can elevate their remote access capabilities. This guide is tailored to demonstrate how to install TeamViewer on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, ensuring a seamless remote connectivity experience.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Debian 12 or 11
In the ever-evolving landscape of Java Development Kits (JDK), OpenJDK 17 stands as a pivotal long-term support (LTS) release. For those navigating the Debian ecosystem, understanding its nuances becomes imperative.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Neofetch on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In command-line utilities, Neofetch is a preferred choice for many seeking a concise overview of their system’s details. For Debian enthusiasts, the utility becomes even more pertinent.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RPM Packages on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Navigating the diverse landscape of Linux distributions, Debian stands out with its distinct .deb package format. Yet, there are instances where Debian users might find themselves needing to venture beyond this format.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Signal Desktop on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In secure communication platforms, Signal Desktop emerges as a frontrunner, renowned for its unwavering commitment to user privacy and security. For Debian users, integrating Signal Desktop can significantly enhance their communication experience.
Spectrum is a CLI Music Player for Linux (Installation + Usage)
If you enjoy playing your music locally on your Linux system without internet connectivity using GUI media players like VLC, it’s time to transition to the elegant CLI tool called Spectrum.
-
Attempt to deploy KVM Hypervisor to openSUSE 15.5 instance (VENV test)