Software: Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and More
Linux Links ☛ Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools
We have the selected the finest painting tools for Linux.
Medevel ☛ 20 Free and Open-source Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
An open-source Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a system that is developed and distributed with an open-source license, allowing users to access, modify, and distribute the source code.
Medevel ☛ 19 Open-source free PoS (Point-of-Sale) Solutions for Windows, Linux, and macOS
POS, or Point of Sale, refers to the place where a transaction is completed in a retail store or business.
Linux Links ☛ spectrum is a terminal-based music player
spectrum says its a simple and intuitive terminal-based music player for tech enthusiasts. It comes with a visualizer, equalizer, and lyrics support.
Medevel ☛ 10 Open-source Free Low-code and No-code Backend Headless Solutions to Boost Your Application Development
No-code backend API-first solutions are platforms or tools that allow developers to build applications and manage databases without writing code. These solutions provide a visual interface and pre-built components that enable developers to design and create APIs, manage data, and configure application logic without the need for traditional programming.