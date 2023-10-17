Windows TCO in Åland and Kansas
-
YLE ☛ Monday's papers: DoS attack on Åland, Lebanon travel advisory, more Saimaa seals
The sites of both the newspaper Ålandstidningen and Åland radio and television were affected by the attacks.
-
[Old] Cynet Security Ltd ☛ Botnet Attacks: Transforming Your IT Resources into an Army of Zombies
Each individual connected computer in a botnet is called a zombie because the computer or device owner is generally unaware that their machine is mindlessly performing malicious actions. Botnets can wreak all kinds of havoc—from DDoS attacks to cryptocoin mining, from sending spam to spreading fake news.
-
[Old] Panda Security SLU ☛ Zombie
In computing, a zombie is a computer connected to a network that has been compromised by a [cracker], a virus or a Trojan. It can be used remotely for malicious tasks.
Most owners of zombie computers do not realize that their system is being used in this way, hence the comparison with the living dead. They are also used in DDoS attacks in coordination with botnets in a way that resembles the typical zombie attacks of horror films.
-
Wired ☛ Hacker Lexicon: Botnets, the Zombie Computer Armies That Earn Hackers Millions
Botnets have been around for more than a decade and have become one of the most popular methods attackers use to hijack machines and make quick money. The security industry estimates that botnets, over time, have resulted in more than $110 billion in losses to victims globally. An estimated 500 million computers fall prey to botnet attackers annually, which comes down to about 18 victims infected per second.
-
[Old] Geeks For Geeks ☛ What are Bots, Botnets, and Zombies?
Botnets are infected computer networks, often known as zombies or bots. These machines have been infected with malware, allowing a botmaster to remotely control them. The botmaster has the ability to send orders to the botnet and coordinate their activities for different nefarious activities. Botnets are frequently used in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) assaults, spam email distribution, cryptocurrency mining, and other types of cybercrime.
-
The Register UK ☛ We're not in e-Kansas anymore: State courts reel from 'unauthorized incursion'
The Kansas Supreme Court issued a brief notice that it was "experiencing network issues" on Thursday, October 12, and a short time later the same day said it was turning off its eFiling system until Sunday, October 15, "to give the judicial branch time to examine a security incident."
"Courts are open and operating, but clerks cannot receive electronic filings or electronic payments. All filings must be on paper or by fax. Paper filings can be hand delivered or sent by mail," The Register is told by the Kansas Judicial Branch.