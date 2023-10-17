Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
Arduino ☛ This spinning spiral clock is hypnotizing
Sometimes makers come across products that they’d love to buy, but which are too expensive to justify. When that happens, the natural inclination of the maker is to build a DIY version. Such projects often end up costing way more — in both time and literal currency — than the product would have.
Arduino ☛ Building a school bus ride to buy a toddler’s love
We all know that a child’s love can be bought. But how can working class parents compete with the lavish gifts that wealthy parents can afford? The answer is simple: by building toys that aren’t purchasable.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 8-Track Player Uses RFID Cartridges
Cameron Coward uses a Raspberry Pi Pico to bring an old 8-track player back to life with custom RFID cartridges.