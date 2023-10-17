8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
But PSL is literally the tip of the iceberg. Python has thousands of components available ranging from individual programs and modules to packages and entire application development frameworks. We’ve covered some of these components in other Python articles. Some of the software will be of interest to mathematicians particularly our article on Python Visualization Packages. Software like matplotlib, seaborn, pandas, and Bokeh are some of our go-to libraries.
We want to share some great libraries and tools that are useful for mathematicians working with Python. They expand immensely on the mathematics functionality provided by the Python Standard Library. They are all released under an open source license.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.