Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub. The Hailo-8 module supports popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Keras, PyTorch, and ONNX, and the company offers three AI demos that work out of the box: object detection, license plate recognition, and multistream detection. You’ll find more details in the getting started guide and you can check out an AI demo in the video embedded below.

Compared to cloud-based processing, this type of edge AI solution enables real-time processing, reduced latency, bandwidth savings, and improved privacy and security. The HummingBoard 8P Edge AI SBC is suitable for Smart Cameras, surveillance applications, industrial IoT, Smart Agriculture, and Smart Retail.

