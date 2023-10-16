Slackel 7.7 "Openbox" has been released.

It includes Linux kernel 6.1.57 and the latest updates from the Slackware "Current" tree.

The new version is available in 64-bit and 32-bit versions.

The 64-bit iso image supports booting on UEFI systems. iso images are isohybrid. Iso images can be used as installation media.

It is good to read the Slackel Startup Guide before install Slackel. The Slackel Startup Guide is also vailable from within the Slackel Live Installer applications menu and provides useful instructions for installing and setting up your Slackel system.

It includes the flatpak so the user has access to dozens of apps to install. Mozilla-firefox-118.0.2 mozilla-thunderbird-115.3.2, exaile-4.1.1, smtube-21.10.0, smplayer-23.6.0, MPlayer-20221009, libreoffice-7.6.2, filezilla-3.65.0, pidgin-2.14.12, transmission-2.94, gimp-2.10.34, openjre-19.0.2.u7, slackel-control-center-3.0, install-upgrade-kernel-gtk-3.0 GUI application to upgrade the kernel for internal disk installs, install-upgrade-kernel-ext-usb- gtk-3.0 GUI application to upgrade the kernel for installations on external ssd disk or USB stick. Instonusb-2.0 for creating live usb stick (frugal install) useful for installing slackel on laptops without DVD device and more and the latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree.