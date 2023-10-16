Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
ABOUT a year ago we expanded outside the Web by making a Gemini Edition (please download a Gemini client to access this link). Gemini is a fast-growing protocol already embraced by thousands of domains cross the Net (as in Internet, not Web).
Gemini has worked out OK for us. Here are the latest access statistics:
Tux Machines since midnight today: 904 total requests
Sunday: 5855
Saturday: 4141
Friday: 8892
Compare to Techrights since midnight today: 3013 total requests
Sunday: 12210
Saturday: 12395
Friday: 8155
Techrights adopted Gemini almost 3 years ago, so it has had a lot more time to grow (compared to Tux Machines). Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions. █