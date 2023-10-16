While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023,

updated Oct 16, 2023



ABOUT a year ago we expanded outside the Web by making a Gemini Edition (please download a Gemini client to access this link). Gemini is a fast-growing protocol already embraced by thousands of domains cross the Net (as in Internet, not Web).



Gemini has worked out OK for us. Here are the latest access statistics:





Tux Machines since midnight today: 904 total requests

Sunday: 5855

Saturday: 4141

Friday: 8892





Compare to Techrights since midnight today: 3013 total requests

Sunday: 12210

Saturday: 12395

Friday: 8155





Techrights adopted Gemini almost 3 years ago, so it has had a lot more time to grow (compared to Tux Machines). Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions. █