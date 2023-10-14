By, now, there’s been a lot of buzz by some claims made by RansomedVC on their leak site and on their Telegram channel.

In their post this afternoon, RansomedVC claimed that (1) Rob Lee of Dragos somehow cheated someone called “fooble,” and as a result, (2) RansomedVC was going to leak files that Lee had allegedly bought to try to woo Colonial Pipeline away from Accenture and to Dragos.

(Is your head spinning already? Sit down, because (3) will be even worse). On their Telegram channel, RansomedVC claimed that, “We have successfully taken control of the systems of colonial pipeline.”

So if you’re keeping score, Rob Lee, the CEO of Dragos, is allegedly a cheating threat actor, files were being leaked in revenge for him cheating “fooble,” and Colonial Pipeline’s systems are under RansomedVC’s control.