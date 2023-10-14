M5Stack Cardputer
-
Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontroller
This week, M5Stack introduced the Cardputer, a compact computer centered on the dual-core ESP32-S3 microcontroller, boasting wireless functionality. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 1.4” display, various I/O interfaces for connectivity, and an integrated battery solution for portability.
-
M5Stack Cardputer – A $30 card-sized ESP32-S3 computer with display and keyboard
M5Stack Cardputer is a card-sized portable computer based on the ESP32-S3-powered M5Stamp S3 wireless module and equipped with a 56-key keyboard and 1.14-inch TFT display, plus some sensors and peripheral expansion ports. At first, it’s hard to imagine what it could be used for apart from being a hardware hacking toy, but the company says the card-sized WiFi computer can be used for rapid functional verification, industrial control, and home automation systems.