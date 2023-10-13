today's howtos
-
The wisdom of being selective about python-lsp-server plugins
Although it would be nice if the LSP support in all editors made it straightforward to have a LSP server disable things, the larger lesson for me is that I should stop hitting myself in the face. If I don't want pycodestyle's copious picky complaints about how exactly I format my Python code, I shouldn't include it in my pylsp setup in the first place. The corollary to this is that before I include a linter or a checker in my pylsp setup, it might be a wise idea to try it out separately to see if I like it (before or after customization, as might be necessary for something like ruff). Testing a checker or linter as a standalone thing doesn't guarantee I'll get exactly the same results in pylsp (or any other LSP server), but it's at least something.
-
How to run an Ubuntu virtual machine on Apple Silicon for free
If you have an M1 or M2 MacBook Pro, then you probably love it as much as I do. The performance is excellent, the battery life is phenomenal, and I even use my M1 Pro MacBook over my PC most of the time. However, there are some things that it's not quite as good at, and one of those things is running virtual machines. Turns out there's a pretty neat way to run an Ubuntu virtual machine for free on an Apple Silicon Mac, though.
-
How to Disable IPv6 Rules in UFW for Enhanced Firewall Security on Linux
IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) is the next-generation internet protocol that aims to succeed IPv4. It solves the challenges associated with having a unique IP address for each IoT-enabled device available.
When you add firewall rules using UFW, Uncomplicated Firewall, it will add both IPv4 and IPv6 rules by default. In most cases, however, you will only need the IPv4 rules because it is what is mostly used.
Here's how you can disable IPv6 rules in UFW for enhanced PC security.
-
Using command options and arguments to get just the right output on Linux
This post covers some well-known Linux commands that, when used with particular options and arguments, can save you some time or ensure that what you are doing is what you intended. The first “trick” involves how you exit vi or vim and the difference that can make.
-
How to work on Windows, macOS, and Linux at the same time
Why limit yourself to just one major operating system when you can work with the same apps and files seamlessly across three?