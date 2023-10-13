Although it would be nice if the LSP support in all editors made it straightforward to have a LSP server disable things, the larger lesson for me is that I should stop hitting myself in the face. If I don't want pycodestyle's copious picky complaints about how exactly I format my Python code, I shouldn't include it in my pylsp setup in the first place. The corollary to this is that before I include a linter or a checker in my pylsp setup, it might be a wise idea to try it out separately to see if I like it (before or after customization, as might be necessary for something like ruff). Testing a checker or linter as a standalone thing doesn't guarantee I'll get exactly the same results in pylsp (or any other LSP server), but it's at least something.