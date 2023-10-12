today's howtos
How to Extend or Increase KVM Virtual Machine (VM) Disk Size
How to Install Eclipse IDE on Fedora Linux
Tutorial on how to install the Eclipse IDE on Fedora Linux for code editing, debugging, and testing tools which makes it a popular choice among developers.
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Server with PHP 8.x on Debian
OpenLiteSpeed is a free and open-source web server edition of the LiteSpeed webserver Enterprise. It is an alternate solution for Apache web servers and is compatible with most features offered by Apache. It can be installed on many operating systems including, Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS.
idroot
How to Stop Running Command on Linux
Linux, renowned for its powerful command-line interface, provides a vast array of tools and utilities that empower users to accomplish a multitude of tasks. However, as any Linux enthusiast knows, there comes a time when you need to halt a command that’s currently running.
How To Install Lighttpd on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd on Debian 12. In the realm of web servers, efficiency and performance are paramount. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a newbie, having a fast and reliable web server is crucial.
How To Install Visual Studio Code on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Visual Studio Code on Manjaro.
linuxcapable
How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Arch Linux
OpenJDK 17, a long-term support (LTS) release from the OpenJDK community, is essential for developers and system administrators working with Arch Linux due to its noteworthy features and enhancements. This guide is designed to walk you through the steps to efficiently install OpenJDK 17 on Arch Linux.
How to Install Memcached on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Brad Fitzpatrick developed Memcached in 2003 for the LiveJournal website as a powerful, open-source caching system to enhance the performance of dynamic web applications by reducing database load. Since then, it has become vital for many high-traffic websites and applications.
How to Install Regolith Desktop in Ubuntu and Debian
When it comes to choosing a desktop environment for your Ubuntu or Debian, other than its default one named “GNOME” [...]
How to Easily Run Commands Inside a Running Docker Container
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to easily run commands inside a running Docker container.
How to Mount Remote Directories with SSH (+Video Tutorial)
Learn how to easily mount remote directories with the help of a more secure SSH tool. Follow along with Jack Wallen in our step-by-step tutorial.
How To Select Which Version of Java to Use in Linux
Which version of Java should you use in Linux? Learn how to easily switch between different versions with a tutorial from Jack Wallen.
How to Create and Use a Docker Volume (+ Video Tutorial)
In this How to Make Tech Work tutorial, Jack Wallen shows how to create a Docker volume that can be used for any number of containers.
How to Deploy Portainer with Podman on Linux
Podman is a fantastic Docker alternative, yet challenges arise when attempting to utilize Docker images in Podman, particularly those only compatible with Docker like Portainer.