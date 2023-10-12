SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates
SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.
Compared to the previous SparkyLinux Rolling snapshot, SparkyLinux 2023.07, this release bumps the kernel from Linux 6.3 to the latest Linux 6.5 series to provide users with top-notch hardware support when deploying SparkyLinux on new hardware.