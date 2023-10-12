SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

SparkyLinux 2023.10 Brings Linux Kernel 6.5, Latest Debian 13 “Trixie” Updates

SparkyLinux 2023.10

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

Compared to the previous SparkyLinux Rolling snapshot, SparkyLinux 2023.07, this release bumps the kernel from Linux 6.3 to the latest Linux 6.5 series to provide users with top-notch hardware support when deploying SparkyLinux on new hardware.

GNOME is Planning to Drop X.Org. Is it too soon to bid farewell?
Delve into the ongoing X.Org vs Wayland debate and the complexities of the balancing act to drop a two-decade-old software.
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian Bookworm, Supports Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new version of its Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that brings a new Bookworm base and some major changes.
Krita 5.2 released
After a year of hard work, Krita 5.2 is finally here
Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and Fedora Project announced today a new Linux laptop called Fedora Slimbook that’s optimized for the Fedora Linux distribution and features only Fedora software.
Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
Games: Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst Shilling Microsoft Mono, SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck is Out, and More
Web Survey: Microsoft/Windows Desktop/Laptop Market Share in China Down From 97% in 2015 to 72% This Month
x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
Free Software Users Are Having All the Fun
Software users need to be in control of the software; not some large vendors that collude with the state and its military.
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs
Smaller is Fast, Fast is Beautiful
Complexity is an enemy of software freedom because it's hard to exercise control over software that you can barely even study
Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023
Now that Wayland has arrived...
Mozilla talks about "beauty of the open internet" while helping Google undermine it
Mozilla PR fluff
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu 23.10, Linux Out Loud, and mintCast
3 new ones
Ardour 8.0
Ardour 8.0 is available now for Linux, Windows, and macOS, including the latest release of macOS, Sonoma
Relax, "Linux" is Safe
Ignore the FUD-filled "news" cycle
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 11)
Microsoft FUD/Scremongering About GNU/Linux and FIPS 140-2 Validation
5 Linux Lite Tips for Windows Users
Have you recently switched to Linux Lite from Windows and found it to be complicated? Here are some Linux Lite tips to help you get started.
Shufflecake - Hidden Linux Filesystems to Store Sensitive Data
disk encryption alone can’t protect against powerful adversaries who can coerce users into revealing encryption keys
The PineTime
I have just got a PineTime smart watch [1] from Pine64
Android Users Beware: Indian Government Cautions Google Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus Owners
PinePhone Status
4 months ago I got my PinePhonePro [1]. Since then I have got SE Linux working on it to the stage of allowing it to boot correctly with Debian/Unstable
Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
Tiny Linux On A No-MMU RISC-V Microcontroller
In the vast majority of cases, running a Linux-based operating system involves a pretty powerful processor with a lot of memory on hand
Games: Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny, "So Many Ducks", and More
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Microsoft/Windows TCO
This is the world’s first Raspberry Pi 5 tablet
The project began with disconnecting the fan wires from the GPIO on Raspberry Pi 5
XScreenSaver 6.08 out now
XScreenSaver 6.08 is out now
Enpass will now support the use of passkeys on Android 14
The 5 Best Privacy-Focused Operating Systems
Want more privacy on your computer or laptop? Consider these lesser-known operating systems
Vigilant Observers Need to Guard GNU/Linux From Corporate Trophy Hunters
GNU is now being besieged if not hijacked
Get Ready for Yet Another Massive Wave of Microsoft Layoffs
Layoffs have become routine at Microsoft, with several large waves of them so far this year
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3 is now ready for testing
Canonical/Ubuntu: Restrictions, What's New in Xubuntu 23.10, and MAAS
Release soon
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, IRL, and Adrian Gaudebert
Microsoft's Proprietary Troubles
Bottles Next: Revolutionizing Linux Emulation for Windows Apps
Bottles Next is still in development but promises a more functional Windows app-emulation for Linux and macOS, building on existing tec
EndeavourOS Galileo’s Release Will Be Delayed a Bit and EasyOS Update
Linux 6.5.7, 6.1.57, 5.15.135, 5.10.198, 5.4.258, 4.19.296, and 4.14.327
Our Galileo release is delayed but here are the main changes you can expect
Our latest refresh ISO, Cassini Nova R3, released in September was supposed to be the last one under the Cassini codename family
Incus 0.1 has been released
The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, Among or Admid Demise of "Desktop"
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Why is Debian the way it is?
Debian is a large, complex operating system
We've spotted some serious deals on Android smartphones for Amazon's October Prime Day 2023
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document-Oriented Databases
There is a good selection of Linux document-oriented databases that are available under an open source license
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are my top wireless earbuds pick for Android phones — here’s why
Microsoft Waning in Operating Systems and Games, So What's Left?
It's not clear what sort of future Microsoft has to it
8 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness
Android’s Monolithic and Bloated Upgrades vs Purism’s Rolling Upgrades
Fundamentally, all our Purism devices running PureOS receive regular updates to apps and the core OS the same way
Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work
Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Programming and Spyware (Qt, 'Monetisation')
Some coding related news
Kubernetes: CRI-O is moving towards pkgs.k8s.io, Clown-Native Developer Productivity
Windows TCO and Failures
Security Leftovers
Restricted unprivileged user namespaces are coming to Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default
Events: LinuxDay Vorarlberg 2023 and Reclaim the Internet
Coverage of two FOSS events
Open Hardware: PureOS and KhordUino Among Other Arduino Projects
Raspberry Pi 5 Digital Signage and Waveshare RP2040-PiZero
Distro Development: ROX-Filer and Flatpak in GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Jim Whitehurst to Sell Microsoft Mono Stuff and More Red Hat Links
Ubuntu Budgie 23.10: Best New Features
A roundup of the best new features of Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release, which brings the latest Budgie desktop and more enhancements.
Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
Security Leftovers
Software: Incus 0.1, Sweet Home 3D, and 14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Data Recovery Tools
Running Linux on an ESP32-S3
Clem Mayer's Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-inspired project is a combination ESP32-S3, RP2040, and more — all on a single, compact PCB.