today's howtos
How to Record Your Screen with VLC [For Fun]
The ever versatile VLC can do a lot of things. Screen recording is one of them.
Create a visually twisted effect by alternating the direction of the "staples" effect vertically. The effect is achieved by moving odd-numbered lines from right to left and even-numbered lines from left to right.
Enable Tiling Assistant Indicator & Fix Missing Icon in Ubuntu 23.10
The new tiling assistant extension in Ubuntu 23.10 has indicator support! Here’s how to enable it and fix the missing icon. Ubuntu 23.10 introduced a new system extension called “Tiling Assistant”.
idroot
How to Restart Network on Ubuntu
Network connectivity is the backbone of our digital world, and Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions, is no exception. Whether you’re a home user, a developer, or a system administrator, network issues can disrupt your workflow and productivity.
How To Install Memcached on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memcached on Manjaro. Memcached is a powerful in-memory caching system widely used in web applications to boost performance by storing frequently accessed data in memory. Installing Memcached on a Manjaro Linux system can significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of your web applications.
How To Install Suricata on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Suricata on Debian 12. In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, network security is paramount. Threats to your network can come from various angles, making it crucial to employ robust intrusion detection systems (IDS) like Suricata.
How to Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04
Miniconda is a compact and complimentary installer for conda.
How to fix WiFi issue after upgrading Ubuntu 22.04