Security: Patches, Linux Long-Term Support, and Windows TCO/Incidents

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed on Wednesday that it is now investigating another cyberattack, this time on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Separately, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said it received a breach notification from the PSA on Tuesday.

Based on its initial assessment, the PSA said its community-based monitoring system (CBMS) has been compromised. “The PSA is assessing what personal data from the CBMS may have been compromised and will share information with the relevant authorities and the public in due course,” it added.