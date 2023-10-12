Software: FOSS Weekly, KDE, GNOME, and More
FOSS Weekly #23.41: Wayland Only GNOME, Ubuntu 23.10, VLC Tip and More
GNOME is ditching X completely for Wayland. A wise move?
The Checklist
I’ve been quiet since Akademy. Before that, the silence was mostly due to studying multiple books about technical writing for my talk. After that, I had certain tasks left to do: Kirigami Addons and KConfig. The former requires a proper revision on my part to be finished, and KConfig is almost ready, but I struggled quite a bit with the solution to a problem I was having. I moved on to focus temporarily on other matters that I’m going to handle in the near future.
Vala Blog: print("Hello Planet GNOME");
Hello to all of you reading Planet GNOME right now! This is the first post from the Vala Blog now appearing in the big wide world of GNOME.
Big thanks to the Planet GNOME team and Felipe Borges for making this possible!
Alan Pope: Updating snap packages: OBS Studio
tl;dr. The OBS Studio snap is now updated to the latest stable release, 29.1.3, after a “brief” hiatus.
Another day, another updated snap, which had been languishing a bit. I wrote about updating Spot yesterday, and today, as per the title, it’s OBS Studio. As I mentioned previously, there’s a bunch of outdated snaps in the store, and I want to help fix that. Hopefully, with these blog posts, others might learn how, and be motivated to either publish new applications or step up and update existing ones.