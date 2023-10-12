Devices and Open Hardware/Modding: Wind River Linux, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
Hozon Selects Wind River Linux to Develop Latest Software-Defined Vehicle Platform
Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., has selected Wind River Linux to develop the Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform.
SiFive Announces Differentiated Solutions for Generative AI and ML Applications Leading RISC-V into a New Era of High-Performance Innovation
-SiFive, Inc., the pioneer and leader of RISC-V computing today announced two new products designed to address new requirements for high performance compute. The SiFive Performance™ P870 and SiFive Intelligence™ X390 offer a new level of low power, compute density, and vector compute capability, and when combined provide the necessary performance boost for increasingly data intensive compute. Together, the new products create a powerful mix of scalar and vector computing to meet the needs of today’s dataflow and computation intensive AI applications across consumer, automotive, and infrastructure markets.
All You Need to Know About Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins
From playing games to running a Kodi entertainment system, there's a lot you could do with a Raspberry Pi. But you can do even more things if you knew your way around its general purpose input-output (GPIO). Here's a guide to get you on track with working with the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins!
Automatic xylophone bings and bongs on demand
Xylophones are popular kids’ toys because they’re simple, affordable, and cheery. The name is also fun to say and gives us something to fill in the X spot in alphabet books. But while many of us banged on xylophones as children, few learned how to play them properly.
SMLIGHT SLZB-07 – A low-cost, compact Zigbee 3.0 USB adapter
SMLIGHT SLZB-07 is a low-cost, compact Zigbee 3.0 USB adapter based on Silicon Labs EFR32 microcontroller and CP2102 USB to serial chip designed to work with multi-vendor software systems such as Zigbee2MQTT and Home Assistant ZHA. The adapter lets you easily integrate any Zigbee devices into Smart Home automation systems such as Home Assistant, OpenHub, or HomeSeer and offers an alternative to products like the official SkyConnect USB stick and SONOFF ZBDongle-E. It’s also Thread and Matter ready.
Microchip PIC32CZ CA 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 MCU features a Hardware Security Module (HSM)
Microchip PIC32CZ CA is a new family of Arm Cortex-M7 microcontrollers with the PIC32CZ CA90 integrating a Hardware Security Module (HSM), and the PIC32CZ CA80 doing without one. The HSM in the PIC32CZ CA90 provides advanced security for industrial and consumer applications and operates as a secure subsystem with a separate MCU on board that runs the firmware and security features including hardware secure boot, key storage, cryptographic acceleration, true random number generator, and more.