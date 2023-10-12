Devices and Open Hardware/Modding: Wind River Linux, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino

-SiFive, Inc., the pioneer and leader of RISC-V computing today announced two new products designed to address new requirements for high performance compute. The SiFive Performance™ P870 and SiFive Intelligence™ X390 offer a new level of low power, compute density, and vector compute capability, and when combined provide the necessary performance boost for increasingly data intensive compute. Together, the new products create a powerful mix of scalar and vector computing to meet the needs of today’s dataflow and computation intensive AI applications across consumer, automotive, and infrastructure markets.