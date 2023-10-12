Red Hat Official Blog: The Latest

The success of a number of industry applications, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and electrical power transmission, relies on the ability to support low-latency network transmission with zero packet loss tolerance. Achieving low latency in a network environment is a complex task, and it is critical to understand the performance of network components such as network adapters and switches. One technology that has shown promise in reducing packet latencies is DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), which bypasses the kernel network stack and directly accesses network devices.

In this article, we present the results of DPDK latency tests conducted on a single node OpenShift (SNO) cluster. The tests were performed using the traffic generator MoonGen, which utilizes the hardware timestamping support for measuring packet latencies as they pass through the network adapters. The results of these tests provide insights into the performance of DPDK in a real-world environment and offer guidance for network architects and administrators seeking to optimize network latency.

"Round Trip Time (RTT) latency, measured from the traffic generator host to the Device-Under-Test host at a throughput rate of 10 thousand packets per second (~10k pps), transmitted in both directions (bi-directional) by a hardware timestamping capable network adapter."