Red Hat Official Blog: The Latest

DISA STIG for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is now available
According to IDC, Linux operating system (OS) environments are expected to grow from 78% in 2021 to 82% in 2026 across physical, virtual, and cloud deployments. Fundamental to that growth is continued assurance that Linux OSs can provide organizations with more powerful and secure foundations upon which to build and run workloads in just about any environment.
For decades, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) has been the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, partly because it delivers on those promises of power and a stronger security footprint. The latest version, RHEL 9.2, continues that tradition by allowing customers to include organizational-specific security policies in created images, security and compliance policy reinforcement through the RHEL web console, and more.
Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) latency in Red Hat OpenShift - Part I
The success of a number of industry applications, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and electrical power transmission, relies on the ability to support low-latency network transmission with zero packet loss tolerance. Achieving low latency in a network environment is a complex task, and it is critical to understand the performance of network components such as network adapters and switches. One technology that has shown promise in reducing packet latencies is DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), which bypasses the kernel network stack and directly accesses network devices.
In this article, we present the results of DPDK latency tests conducted on a single node OpenShift (SNO) cluster. The tests were performed using the traffic generator MoonGen, which utilizes the hardware timestamping support for measuring packet latencies as they pass through the network adapters. The results of these tests provide insights into the performance of DPDK in a real-world environment and offer guidance for network architects and administrators seeking to optimize network latency.
"Round Trip Time (RTT) latency, measured from the traffic generator host to the Device-Under-Test host at a throughput rate of 10 thousand packets per second (~10k pps), transmitted in both directions (bi-directional) by a hardware timestamping capable network adapter."
Accelerate STIG compliance with Red Hat OpenShift’s built-in security features: From 40 CAT I items to 7 (Part 1)
On Sep 8, 2023 the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) published the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.12 Security Technical Implementation Guide (OpenShift STIG).
This three-part blog series begins with an overview of the OpenShift STIG, some of the built-in security features that come with OpenShift, and compares OpenShift with a general Kubernetes implementation. Part two of this series will be a technical walkthrough of the seven highest-priority STIG items and how they’re implemented in OpenShift.
A new constant expression interpreter for Clang, Part 2
A popular technique modern compilers use to improve the runtime performance of compiled code is to perform computations at compile time instead of at runtime. However, constant expressions need to be evaluated at compile time for a variety of reasons. To help resolve this problem, I've been working on improving the clang's constant interpreter. Here's a look at just how much work has been done since my previous article in November 2022:
A good chunk of those are NFC (no functional change) commits, which I like to split out from functional changes. All of those patches contain tons of small changes and refactorings, so in this article I concentrate on the largest and most important changes. The new constant expression interpreter is still experimental and under development. To use it, you must pass -fexperimental-new-constant-interpreter to clang.