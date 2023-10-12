Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu 23.10, Linux Out Loud, and mintCast
Ubuntu 23.10: What’s New? [Video]
Wondering what’s new in Ubuntu 23.10? Wonder no more my friend, as I showcase the top features and core changes in my latest video. The release Ubuntu’s developers dubbed ‘Mantic Minotaur’ makes its way onto the release scene tomorrow (October 12), having been in development for the past 6 months. So to bring you up-to-speed on what’s so special about this short-term release I blew the dust off my video gear and put together a release video.
Linux Out Loud 75: All About the Hardware
In this episode of Linux Out Loud, we cover various hardware topics. Wendy recommends Intel Wi-Fi cards for Linux and shares her Bluetooth upgrade. Matt discusses budget phone options that don’t give up updates. We talk about internet issues, Steam Deck storage, and share game recommendations. Connect with us and stay tuned for more!
mintCast 422.5 – When In ROM
In our Innards section we continue the conversation about Android, and the variants thereof In "Check This Out" GNU turns 40! Download