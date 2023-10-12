Below is a preview of the installation “Reclaim Expression,” created by the Liganova Horizon team led by Sebastian Kraus and in collaboration with Christine Mayerhofer. You can click the following links to read about the other two installations: “Reclaim Inspiration” and “Reclaim Wonder.” Reserve free tickets to all three exhibits here.

Imagine the internet with you at the center, rather than big tech and its profit margins. What would it feel like?