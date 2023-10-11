today's leftovers
-
Using OpenBSD relayd(8) as an Application Layer Gateway
I was lucky enough to attend to EuroBSDCon 2023 and offered the opportunity to talk about one of my favorite OpenBSD stock daemon: relayd(8).
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 250
Our thoughts on the Raspberry Pi 5 announcement, yet another nail in Xorg’s coffin, why we aren’t convinced by Google’s commitment to 7 years of software updates for the Pixel 8, praise for Mozilla(!), and more. With guest host Gary from Linux After Dark.
-
Best Cloud Storage Services for Linux
In this guide, we’ll compare the best cloud storage services for Linux. All cloud storage providers featured here have client apps and support available for Linux. All providers featured here are generally considered to be good and reputable providers with positive reviews.
-
Unveiling the Art of Designing Prolific Digital Products for the Linux Ecosystem [Ed: Linkspam for www.lazarev.agency disguised as 'article' about GNU/Linux]
The burgeoning technological era has thrust the Linux operating system (OS) into the limelight, primarily for its robustness, security, and open-source nature. Linux has garnered appreciation not only in the digital product design consultancy field but also from organizations that lean on its extensive capabilities.
-
I got laid off from work...
So, I am looking for new programming and development job!
I am very interested and passionate about Linux, and I am quite good in test automation. I have been test automating embedded and mobile devices with Python, using custom solutions, Robot Framework and Appium/Selenium.