Get Ready for Yet Another Massive Wave of Microsoft Layoffs
Layoffs have become routine at Microsoft, with several large waves of them so far this year
THE news may seem familiar by now. Days before announcing the results to shareholders Microsoft announces cuts to improve "efficiency". Layoffs. Yes, that's what it means. We saw it every quarter this past year, going back to October 2022 and even July 2022. Microsoft likes to "batch" the layoffs, ensuring the "bad news" only hits "the media" for a few days and then they "sweep up" and move on.
Get ready for more layoffs and ignore the Activision noise. Microsoft is only pretending to be big and growing. It is strategic deceit. █