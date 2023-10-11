today's howtos and programming

What happened?

The data is encrypted by Cloud Sync, so only it can decrypt stuff.

"Not a big problem" I thought, let's look at Cloud Sync to see how to do it... except there's no option to download and decrypt! Cloud Sync only sends stuff.

A quick search returns this article on the Backblaze website, which confirms that

"If you attempt to download your files from your bucket without decrypting them, you will not be able to open the files. You may see alerts that your program cannot open the file or that the file is corrupt."

The article then points to a tool on the Synology website, which is only available for Windows and Ubuntu/Fedora, and requires Qt stuff to work properly.