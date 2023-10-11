today's howtos and programming
Time to move away from Synology
What happened?
The data is encrypted by Cloud Sync, so only it can decrypt stuff.
"Not a big problem" I thought, let's look at Cloud Sync to see how to do it... except there's no option to download and decrypt! Cloud Sync only sends stuff.
A quick search returns this article on the Backblaze website, which confirms that
"If you attempt to download your files from your bucket without decrypting them, you will not be able to open the files. You may see alerts that your program cannot open the file or that the file is corrupt."
The article then points to a tool on the Synology website, which is only available for Windows and Ubuntu/Fedora, and requires Qt stuff to work properly.
-
Using Web Components on My Icon Galleries Websites
The site is powered by an SSG and I didn’t want to change that, which meant all view customizations would be client-side features that directly manipulate the DOM (rather than asking for new, custom HTML from the server).
Here’s how I made it work: [...]
-
How To Convert MKV to MP4 and Reduce the File Size with Good Quality
In this tutorial, we want to share with you one method we use to convert OBS Studio's video recording in MKV format into MP4 with very good compression (by almost 50% reduced file size) but by keeping the quality acceptable for students to watch at home. Let's read the tips below.
-
Raspberry Pi 5 Meetup
SparkFun is excited to announce the new Raspberry Pi 5 and invite all enthusiasts, educators, students, and professionals to join us for an in-person meetup on October 18th, 2023. We will be going over the latest version of the world’s favorite single board computer, comparing it to previous versions, and showing at least one demo. SparkFun engineers will be available to answer your questions. Below you will find information about the event and how to sign up. Please note that space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot soon. We look forward to seeing you there.
-
Building a Collaborative Pixel Art Editor with CRDTs
Welcome back! In An Interactive Intro to CRDTs, we learned what CRDTs are, and implemented two: a Last Write Wins Register and a Last Write Wins Map. We now have everything we need to build a collaborative pixel art editor, and in this post we’ll do just that. This post will be heavier on JavaScript and graphics programming, because I want to show how CRDTs can be used in an actual app.
-
Reproducible builds for CPython source tarballs
More focused time on CPython's release process! Using diffoscope which is a tool that does a deep diff of files or directories and then gives a summary of the differences, we can see what the differences are between the official CPython 3.12.0 release tarballs and the ones I built using GitHub Actions: