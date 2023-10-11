Shufflecake - Hidden Linux Filesystems to Store Sensitive Data
Protecting personal data is a growing concern, with local storage as the last line of defense. Even here, precautions are needed against adversaries like thieves, and at this point, disk encryption offers solutions for this threat.
But disk encryption alone can’t protect against powerful adversaries who can coerce users into revealing encryption keys.
Plausible deniability (PD) is a security measure to hide crucial data’s existence, allowing users to deny its presence to violent adversaries.