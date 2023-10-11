today's howtos
-
Archangel: TryHackMe CTF Writeup
This documents my adventures through Archangel. Note that the target IP address changes a few times due to restarts.
-
How to use Windows software in Linux
With the release of Wine 8, the Windows replica for Linux has matured again and enables more Windows programs. In most cases, however, additional work is necessary to set up Windows programs.
-
How to keep a process running on Linux after you log off
By default, processes run on the Linux command line are terminated as soon as you log out of your session. However, if you want to start a long-running process and ensure that it keeps running after you log off, there are a couple ways that you can make this happen. The first is to use the nohup command.