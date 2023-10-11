The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 11, 2023



Meet the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook promising a new computing experience like never before. The Linux laptop features pre-installed Fedora software and comes with Slimbook’s sleek magnesium/aluminum design and a backlight keyboard that we’ve seen in previous models.

Fedora Slimbook is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor with 20 threads and 14 cores, 24 MB cache, up to 4.70 GHz clock speed, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also comes with up to 64GB RAM and up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage.

