Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched 3K Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Meet the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook promising a new computing experience like never before. The Linux laptop features pre-installed Fedora software and comes with Slimbook’s sleek magnesium/aluminum design and a backlight keyboard that we’ve seen in previous models.
Fedora Slimbook is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor with 20 threads and 14 cores, 24 MB cache, up to 4.70 GHz clock speed, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also comes with up to 64GB RAM and up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage.