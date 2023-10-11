Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Update on Current Tools for WordPress to Social Network Posting
I posted about how convoluted all this was recently in The State of API-Powered Publishing to Social Media Networks. I don’t think it’s gotten much better, I just wanted to document exactly what I’m using right now so I can track if it gets better. Here’s where I’d like to be posting to and what I’m doing: [...]
Fresh curl tomorrow will patch 'worst' security flaw in ages
Curl 8.4.0 will hit at around 0600 UTC (0800 CEST, 0700 BST, 0200 EST, 2300 PDT) on October 11 and deal with CVE-2023-38545, which affects both libcurl and the curl tool, and CVE-2023-38546, which only affects libcurl.
The release has no API or ABI changes, so the update should slot in without too much aggravation.
CVE-2023-44487 Detail
The HTTP/2 protocol allows a denial of service (server resource consumption) because request cancellation can reset many streams quickly, as exploited in the wild in August through October 2023.
Interop 2024 Votes
Interop, remember, is short for “interoperability” between major browsers. They get together and agree on what web platform features should be prioritized in getting worked on and working exactly the same across browsers.