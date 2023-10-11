Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

Curl 8.4.0 will hit at around 0600 UTC (0800 CEST, 0700 BST, 0200 EST, 2300 PDT) on October 11 and deal with CVE-2023-38545, which affects both libcurl and the curl tool, and CVE-2023-38546, which only affects libcurl.

The release has no API or ABI changes, so the update should slot in without too much aggravation.