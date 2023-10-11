The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Web Survey: Microsoft/Windows Desktop/Laptop Market Share in China Down From 97% in 2015 to 72% This Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2023,

updated Oct 11, 2023



LAST month we noted that in China, which has conflicts and disputes with the West, the market share of Windows is estimated to have fallen to 75%. This month it's 72% and the US government panics, trying to stop China from adopting RISC-V:

x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.

This seems like a trend in B.R.I.C.S. (in South Africa Android dominates with Windows down to 12%; GNU/Linux is growing fast) so we can expect a lot more Microsoft layoffs very soon. Microsoft products will become dying breeds.

Attempts to "swallow" the competition by buying GitHub did not pay off, they just cost a lot of money and this year we see many large waves of GitHub layoffs, even office shutdowns (permanent). This new report says that "Microsoft reportedly runs GitHub's AI Copilot at a loss [...] Analysis Microsoft is reportedly losing up to $80 a month per user on its GitHub Copilot services." That's not even counting legal bills. █