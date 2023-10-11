Web Survey: Microsoft/Windows Desktop/Laptop Market Share in China Down From 97% in 2015 to 72% This Month
LAST month we noted that in China, which has conflicts and disputes with the West, the market share of Windows is estimated to have fallen to 75%. This month it's 72% and the US government panics, trying to stop China from adopting RISC-V:
x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
This seems like a trend in B.R.I.C.S. (in South Africa Android dominates with Windows down to 12%; GNU/Linux is growing fast) so we can expect a lot more Microsoft layoffs very soon. Microsoft products will become dying breeds.
Attempts to "swallow" the competition by buying GitHub did not pay off, they just cost a lot of money and this year we see many large waves of GitHub layoffs, even office shutdowns (permanent). This new report says that "Microsoft reportedly runs GitHub's AI Copilot at a loss [...] Analysis Microsoft is reportedly losing up to $80 a month per user on its GitHub Copilot services." That's not even counting legal bills. █