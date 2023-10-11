As you might have read already about, there was a vulnerability in libcue that took a side gig demonstrating a sandbox escape in tracker-miners.

The good news first so you can skip the rest, this is fixed in the tracker-miners 3.6.1/3.5.3/3.4.5/3.3.2 versions released on Sept 28th 2023, about a couple weeks ago. The relevant changes are also in the tracker-miners-3.2 and tracker-miners-3.1 branches, but I didn’t wind up to doing releases for those. If you didn’t update yet, please do so already.