Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Microsoft/Windows TCO

A Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission investigation referred to the appeal court in Edinburgh on the grounds that she had suffered a miscarriage of justice. The court agreed and quashed her conviction.

Law firm Livingstone Brown, which represented Sinclair, said: “She should never have been accused of any wrongdoing, far less convicted.

“Lessons must be learnt from this national scandal to ensure that these events never happen again. But the question remains as to why it has taken so long to get to this point, four years after the High Court in England issued a damning verdict on the Horizon computer system.”