t is no secret that Linux is a far more secure option than Windows. From the ground up, Linux was designed to be highly secure. Since I started using Linux (back in '97), I've only had one cybersecurity threat arise, which was a rootkit on a server I inherited. Sadly, that server was so badly compromised that I had to re-install the OS and start from scratch.

That was the only instance, in decades, of having to suffer the consequence of a security breach. Otherwise, it's been smooth sailing.