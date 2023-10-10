According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Running Linux on an ESP32-S3

Oct 10, 2023



In the maker world, most projects take either one of two paths: use a bare-metal board such as an Arduino Uno, or go with a more fully-featured board such as the the Raspberry Pi 4B. The former is a great option for performing a single task quickly, but the limited resources and flexibility of bare metal leave a lot to be desired. Otherwise, going with a full Linux operating system can handle a lot more simultaneously while also introducing additional overhead and unnecessary complexity.

On mid-tier system-on-chips (SoCs), including the ESP32 lineup, PSoC6, and other similar devices, developers have the choice of using FreeRTOS which is a lightweight, real-time operating system for handling multiple tasks, peripherals, file access, and more, yet it lacks many of the amenities of a typical Linux distribution. To element14 Presents host Clem Mayer, there had to be a better way, so he set out to create his own Linux-powered compute module integrating the ESP32-S3.

