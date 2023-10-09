Security Leftovers
Why One Of The Largest Cyber-Attacks Is Still A Mystery [Ed: Windows TCO]
It’s widely assumed that the Chinese government orchestrated the infamous GhostNet spy system that breached over 1,000 computers of military, political, economic, and diplomatic targets worldwide. For various political and legal reasons, though, China was never officially named as the culprit. As a result, the origins of GhostNet are still a mystery.
GhostNet was uncovered when a group of security researchers at the Munk Center for International Studies at the University of Toronto were asked by the office of the Dalai Lama in India to examine their computers for signs of a breach. This led to an investigation that uncovered a massive cyber attack that had infected 1,295 computers in 103 countries worldwide over two years. In 2009, the Munk Center and analysts for the Information Warfare Monitor published a detailed report that shed light on a vast spying operation they dubbed "GhostNet."
Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million [Ed: Windows TCO]
In addition to the estimated $100 million loss on adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent for its Las Vegas Strip resorts and other regional operations, MGM expects to incur charges totaling less than $10 million covering one-time expenses like legal fees and technology consulting.
Episode 396 – CLAs are bad, Mkay?
Josh and Kurt talk about contributor license agreements (CLAs). CLAs used to be seen as a necessary evil, but they’re almost certainly bad now. We’re seeing CLAs being abused, it’s clear now anything controlled by a CLA won’t be open source forever.