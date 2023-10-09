It’s widely assumed that the Chinese government orchestrated the infamous GhostNet spy system that breached over 1,000 computers of military, political, economic, and diplomatic targets worldwide. For various political and legal reasons, though, China was never officially named as the culprit. As a result, the origins of GhostNet are still a mystery.

[...]

GhostNet was uncovered when a group of security researchers at the Munk Center for International Studies at the University of Toronto were asked by the office of the Dalai Lama in India to examine their computers for signs of a breach. This led to an investigation that uncovered a massive cyber attack that had infected 1,295 computers in 103 countries worldwide over two years. In 2009, the Munk Center and analysts for the Information Warfare Monitor published a detailed report that shed light on a vast spying operation they dubbed "GhostNet."