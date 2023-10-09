Apktool v2.9.0, Lineage, and Lenovo
-
Apktool v2.9.0 Released
Apktool v2.9.0 has been released! This release is quite large with a good deal of changes and a ton of commentary to follow. If you aren't interested and just want the changes and download - head on the bottom or the doc site.
-
How to Find the Meaning of Lineage Android's Status Bar Icons
I know that, from right to left, it is showing me my battery percentage, WiFi strength, and that I'm using work mode. But what's the weird circle?
-
Lenovo PC boss: 4 in 5 of our devices will be repairable by 2025
Talking on stage at the Canalys EMEA Forum 2023, Luca Rossi, senior vice resident at Lenovo and president of its Intelligent Devices Group, said the company has committed to a net zero emission policy by 2050, and analyzing the components used in its hardware is part of the equation.