FSFE and Linux Foundation Leftovers

The OpenTofu project is showing all the signs of becoming a significant and viable alternative to HashiCorp’s own Terraform project. This could spell trouble for HashiCorp’s revenue growth.

At the Open Source Summit Europe last week, the OpenTF fork of HashiCorp Terraform announced it was now called OpenTofu and had been accepted as a Linux Foundation project. Global insurance brand Allianz announced its support for the project.

“While it’s still early days for our use of OpenTofu, its community-driven ethos aligns well with our long-term objectives and seamlessly integrates with our existing technology stack. For those pondering shifts in their enterprise infrastructure, OpenTofu is certainly worth your attention,” said Mike Sutton, Allianz CIO, in a written statement.