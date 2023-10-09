FSFE and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Linux Foundation: Why Open Data Matters
In the beginning, data was closed. Although we have been ‘transporting’ data between different locations, systems and resources since the time of the first databases and personal computers in the 1960s, our approach to data has been typified by its closedness. Whether we close-off data for reasons relating to security or enterprise privacy reasons, our knee-jerk reaction is always to treat data as a boxed up and zoned in entity that isn’t open to the whole world and their dog or grandmother - depending upon which side of the Atlantic you live on.
Launch Of OpenTofu Spells Trouble For HashiCorp
The OpenTofu project is showing all the signs of becoming a significant and viable alternative to HashiCorp’s own Terraform project. This could spell trouble for HashiCorp’s revenue growth.
At the Open Source Summit Europe last week, the OpenTF fork of HashiCorp Terraform announced it was now called OpenTofu and had been accepted as a Linux Foundation project. Global insurance brand Allianz announced its support for the project.
“While it’s still early days for our use of OpenTofu, its community-driven ethos aligns well with our long-term objectives and seamlessly integrates with our existing technology stack. For those pondering shifts in their enterprise infrastructure, OpenTofu is certainly worth your attention,” said Mike Sutton, Allianz CIO, in a written statement.