today's howtos
The three modern formats for email forwarded by people
It's routine for people to forward email around, often with their own comments added. Today, there are three different formats that this is done in, all of which have their own ecological niche, and all of which you may need to care about if you're setting up and configuring a new mail client environment, or if you get sent forwarded email by people (for example, because they're reporting some problem with email, perhaps relayed to them from someone else).
acm.esh key ’/var/db/acme/certs.int.unixathome.org.key’ is unreadable
Today, while mucking about with a new cronjob and log file for acme.sh, I stumbled across these error messages: [...]
Use of K* file pairs for HMAC is deprecated – acme.sh
On Wednesday Oct 6th, I was greeted by these log messages: [...]
NSA and CISA Red and Blue Teams Share Top Ten Cybersecurity Misconfigurations
These misconfigurations illustrate (1) a trend of systemic weaknesses in many large organizations, including those with mature cyber postures, and (2) the importance of software manufacturers embracing secure-by-design principles to reduce the burden on network defenders: [...]