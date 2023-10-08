BSD: p2k23 and shutting up about headless systems
-
p2k23
There is some further discussion of the work in a thread titled NEW: KDE Plasma (x11/kde-plasma) on the ports@ mailing list.
-
p2k23 - OpenBSD Ports Hackathon Dublin 2023
My trip from NUE to DUB started with a typical delay. My flight was supposed to land in Dublin at midnight. Midnight turned into something around 1:30 in the night. Like in “The Walking Dead,” I left the plane and walked countless miles through the airport. Along the way, I had time to think about how I would now get to the hotel. When you leave the airport, there are always people with signs where names or destinations are written on them. Since I was not expected, I did not read them. But on one sign was a yellow “Puffy,” and under “Puffy” was my name. What the heck! Tom Smyth found out that my flight was going to be late and just picked me up. How great do you have to be? Half-asleep, I had a nice talk and gained my first insights into Dublin.
-
Shutting up about headless systems
If you are running a headless DragonFly system, you may find this new ‘ifexists’ option for ttys helpful.