BSD: p2k23 and shutting up about headless systems

My trip from NUE to DUB started with a typical delay. My flight was supposed to land in Dublin at midnight. Midnight turned into something around 1:30 in the night. Like in “The Walking Dead,” I left the plane and walked countless miles through the airport. Along the way, I had time to think about how I would now get to the hotel. When you leave the airport, there are always people with signs where names or destinations are written on them. Since I was not expected, I did not read them. But on one sign was a yellow “Puffy,” and under “Puffy” was my name. What the heck! Tom Smyth found out that my flight was going to be late and just picked me up. How great do you have to be? Half-asleep, I had a nice talk and gained my first insights into Dublin.