Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)
-
DoS attack hits Helsinki public transit app
More than 10,000 DoS attacks are made annually against the websites and online services of organisations in Finland, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-FI) said last year.
-
[Repeat] INC Ransomware claims to have hit Federal Labor Relations Authority
INC declined to reveal when they first gained access to FLRA or how they first gained access. They confirmed that the August 26 date in the file tree was the date exfiltration of data began and informed DataBreaches that they acquired 29 GB of files — all of the files listed in the filetree that they had provided DataBreaches.
-
Ransomware gang QakBot resurfaces after feds’ botnet takedown
Before the FBI-led operation that took down the botnet, QakBot (also known as “QBot,” “QuackBot” and “Pinkslipbot”) was the most common malware loader seen by ReliaQuest, accounting for 30% of all loaders its researchers observed in the first seven months of this year.
-
Microsoft won’t say if its products were exploited by spyware zero-days
Microsoft has released patches to fix zero-day vulnerabilities in two popular open source libraries that affect several Microsoft products, including Skype, Teams and its Edge browser.