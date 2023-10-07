Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Named a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms by Independent Research Firm [Ed: It's not "Independent Research Firm"; both Microsoft and Red Hat pay it for marketing and propaganda disguised as professionalism.]
-
Call for Proposals now open for Red Hat Summit 2024
In case you missed it, Red Hat Summit and AnsibleFest is taking over the Mile High City for our 2024 event. We’ll be in Denver, Colorado at the Colorado Convention Center, May 6-9, 2024 and we’re excited to announce that our call for proposals is now open!
-
Cloud native sustainability with Kepler
Are there energy vampires in your Kubernetes clusters? From on prem data centers to virtualized workloads, power efficiency is reshaping the IT landscape. In this episode, Red Hat Senior Principal Software Engineer and Kepler co-founder Dr. Huamin Chen joins Red Hat CTO Chris Wright to explore cloud native sustainability with CNCF sandbox project Kepler. Learn how capturing power-use metrics at the pod level can enable more environmentally conscious software development.
-
You Can’t Automate Expectations
Establishing consistent automation habits helps keep those skills sharp and gets the systems set up promptly. But getting to that point takes time. And even when automating processes becomes second nature, you can still overlook potential pitfalls.
-
Try Camel on Quarkus in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift
You can now try Apache Camel on Quarkus in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, an OpenShift environment you can access for a no-cost, hands-on experience in building and deploying cloud-native applications quickly. This article will guide you to the Developer Sandbox and through a Camel Quarkus integration in a fully web-based experience—no local installs needed.
-
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly update – Week 40 2023
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on matrix.
-
Welcoming Intel to CentOS Stream
When we launched CentOS Stream in 2019, we wanted it to be a place where partners, customers, community members and individual developers could contribute to the future of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. In the four years since its introduction, Stream has become a powerful voice in shaping Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a shortened feedback window to Red Hat Global Engineering and making it easier for contributors to directly impact capabilities and features of RHEL.