Canonical/Ubuntu: Snaps, OpenStack, and smartNIC
-
Alan Pope: Fixing a broken snap build - part two
I wrote previously about debugging a broken x16emu snap. In short, something went wonky with
ld. I started a thread on the snapcraft forum and Ken VanDine came to my assistance with an answer and a pull request.
-
Corey Bryant: OpenStack 2023.2 Bobcat for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The Ubuntu OpenStack team at Canonical is pleased to announce the general availability of OpenStack 2023.2 Bobcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). For more details on the release, please see the OpenStack 2023.2 Bobcat release notes.
The Ubuntu Cloud Archive for OpenStack 2023.2 Bobcat can be enabled on Ubuntu 22.04 by running the following command:
sudo add-apt-repository cloud-archive:bobcat
-
Ubuntu Blog: What is a smartNIC and how is the technology shaping modern data centres?
Data centres are going through a transformation. Gradually, we will see a new type of equipment attached to servers in almost every data centre: smartNICs are here. They will be the enablers of converged data centres where common infrastructure tasks are offloaded from a host server to attached network interface cards (NIC).
Think of it this way: host servers will only run the applications that drive the actual return on investment. Operating the infrastructure itself will be the task of a fleet of smartNICs, effectively helping out the servers with the necessary networking, storage, and security tasks, among many others. In other words, data centres will do what they are actually supposed to do: run applications. The overhead will be offloaded, driving efficiency.