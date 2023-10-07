Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Bridge
We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the fundamental issue regarding Adobe Creative Cloud is that Linux isn’t a supported platform. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.
Adobe Bridge is a creative asset manager that lets you preview, organise, edit and publish multiple creative assets quickly and easily.
Adobe Bridge is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.