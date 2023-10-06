Ubuntu LTS Users Finally Get Thunderbird 115 Update
Yes, Thunderbird 115 has finally hit the Ubuntu repos, allowing users to upgrade from Thunderbird 102 to 115 without needing PPAs, Flatpaks, or Snaps.
And upgrade they’ll want to.
The recently released revamp of this esteemed e-mail app (plus calendar, contacts list, and RSS feed reader too) sports a slick new icon, several major UI enhancements, and a surfeit of new layout and UI options, including a modern-looking carded look for the message list.