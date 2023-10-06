Rocky Linux Is the Most Preferred Enterprise Linux Distribution
Imagine a Linux distribution with only two and a half years of history behind it, which, for this period, managed to displace all others in the enterprise Linux segment, becoming the sole leader. Yes, we are talking about Rocky Linux.
It is a well-known and established name that doesn’t need any extra introduction except to mention that Rocky is among the best alternatives if you are looking for a free and reliable 1:1 binary-compatible replacement for RHEL/CentOS. Now to the point.