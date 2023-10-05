Slax Linux Gets Enhanced Session Management and Boot Parameter Options
The new Slax Linux releases (12.1 for the Debian base and 15.0.2 for the Slackware base) are here to introduce enhanced session management when running the distro from writable devices allowing users to maintain multiple sessions more easily.
The developer explains that each session will now be saved in /slax/changes/ and that you can choose your favorite at boot time. Several boot options will be presented to you for starting a new session, resuming a previous session, or selecting a session of your choice from the menu.